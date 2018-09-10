Why don’t trench coats have hoods? If you’ve ever found yourself passionately arguing about the impracticality of rainy day outerwear that doesn’t have a hood, we get it.

Trench coats have come a long way from their original use as coats worn in trench warfare by British troops during World War I. Now, they’re mostly known for being lightweight and fashionable alternatives to sporty rain coats on misty days. Still, finding one with a hood is no easy task. Though they’re mostly worn on wet and rainy days, today’s trench coats still tend to look like their original design. That is, sans hood.