09/10/2018 05:04 pm ET

These 11 Practical Trench Coats With Hoods Will Actually Keep You Dry

Hooded trench coats FTW.
By Brittany Nims
iprogressman via Getty Images

Why don’t trench coats have hoods? If you’ve ever found yourself passionately arguing about the impracticality of rainy day outerwear that doesn’t have a hood, we get it.

Trench coats have come a long way from their original use as coats worn in trench warfare by British troops during World War I. Now, they’re mostly known for being lightweight and fashionable alternatives to sporty rain coats on misty days. Still, finding one with a hood is no easy task. Though they’re mostly worn on wet and rainy days, today’s trench coats still tend to look like their original design. That is, sans hood.

If you need a practical trench coat to go with your stylish waterproof boots that aren’t Wellies, we’ve found some of our favorite hooded trench coats that aren’t as expensive as Burberry. 

Here, 11 practical trench coats with hoods

  • 1 Michael Kors Hooded Trench Coat
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL 
    Get it here
  • 2 London Fog Hooded Double Breasted
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 1X to 3X 
    Get it here
  • 3 Sebby Belted And Hooded Softshell Raincoat
    Sizes: S to XL
    Nordstrom Rack
    Sizes: S to XL
    Get it here
  • 4 Halogen Hooded Trench Coat
    Sizes: XXS to XXL
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XXS to XXL
    Get it here
  • 5 French Connection Hooded Tulip Hem Trench Coat
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Nordstrom Rack
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 6 Calvin Klein Hooded Belted Trench Coat
    Sizes: XXS to XXL
    Macys
    Sizes: XXS to XXL
    Get it here
  • 7 Asos Hooded Trench
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here
  • 8 Gallery Long Nepage Raincoat With Detachable Hood And Liner
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 1X to 3X 
    Get it here
  • 9 Zara Short Plaid Trench Coat
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Zara
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here
  • 10 Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Trench Coat
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here.
  • 11 Michael Kors Missy Hooded Coat
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Nordstrom Rack
    Sizes: XS to XL
    Get it here

