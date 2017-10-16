Woody Allen Really Hopes It’s OK To Keep Winking At Women. Women Beg To Differ.

Woody Allen over the weekend called the accusations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein “very sad for everybody involved.”
The filmmaker later issued a stronger statement calling Weinstein a “sad, sick man.”
But Allen ― who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow (which he denies) – had also complained that the allegations may lead to a situation where it’s not OK for men to wink at women at work.
“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” Allen told the BBC. “That’s not right either.”
The reaction online was swift, as women pointed out that they really don’t want to be winked at, especially by coworkers and supervisors, and many men agreed.
Here is some of that response:
CONVERSATIONS