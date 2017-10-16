Woody Allen Really Hopes It’s OK To Keep Winking At Women. Women Beg To Differ.

Woody Allen over the weekend called the accusations of sexual assault against film producer Harvey Weinstein “very sad for everybody involved.”

The filmmaker later issued a stronger statement calling Weinstein a “sad, sick man.”

But Allen ― who has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow (which he denies) – had also complained that the allegations may lead to a situation where it’s not OK for men to wink at women at work.

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself,” Allen told the BBC. “That’s not right either.”

The reaction online was swift, as women pointed out that they really don’t want to be winked at, especially by coworkers and supervisors, and many men agreed.

Here is some of that response:

Actually don't wink at women at work. Simple rule: if you wouldn't want a dude doing it to you in prison, don't do it to a woman at work. — Jenny Thompson (@JCT_212) October 15, 2017

Bizarre but not unexpected comment from #WoodyAllen about men not being able to wink at women at work. Why would you wink at a colleague? — Claire (@Claireyalli) October 15, 2017

Also men please stop winking at women at work. It’s unwelcome & usually combined with other inappropriate behaviour. If you need to call a lawyer you’ve done more than “wink” & you know it. #WoodyAllen — Melinda (@MelLiszewski) October 15, 2017

here's a crazy idea: maybe don't wink at women in the workplace 🤷🏼‍♀️ #WoodyAllen pic.twitter.com/LkXNNBERxA — shona the vampire 🎃 (@s_h_o_n_e_s) October 15, 2017

Can someone please tell #WoodyAllen that men shouldn't wink at women in the office? Or, you know, harass/abuse/rape them either? #witchhunt — Melanie Cole (@melanieannecole) October 15, 2017

Fyi, don't wink at women in the office. Also Woody Allen isnt really a good barometer on appropriate. #femalesispeople https://t.co/gWkOQs3epR — Summers McKay (@summersmckay) October 15, 2017

Woody Allen: Soon we won't be able to wink at our female employees without calling a lawyer.



WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU WINKING AT WORK? — Ali B (@wtflanksteak) October 15, 2017

Hey, Woody Allen, Don't "wink at women in the office" and you won't have to worry about sexual harassment claims — (((ChristineIAm))) (@ChristineIAm) October 15, 2017

Hey guys. If you are at work don't wink at people you weirdo. Also screw Woody Allen. — Sam Dalglish (@SamDalglish) October 15, 2017

This tweet exploded a bit today. Most common responses:

* Don't wink at women in the workplace, it's sleazy & harassment.

* "Witch hunts" were when men burned women for not conforming to male ideals

* Making Weinstein about how you can't harass women at work? Not good. https://t.co/pgpHUYTDZL — ChristianChristensen (@ChrChristensen) October 15, 2017

woody allen hopes it'll never get the point where it's not ok 2 wink at a Woman in an office.. IT'S NEVER BEEN OK 2 DO THAT U CREEP WTF — JamesVincentMcMorrow (@jamesvmcmorrow) October 15, 2017