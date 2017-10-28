COMEDY
10/28/2017 03:41 am ET

Woody Harrelson's Dinner Date With Donald Trump Did Not End Well

“I had to walk out halfway through to smoke a joint just to like steel myself from the rest of it."

By Lee Moran

Actor Woody Harrelson has recalled the “brutal” meal he once had with President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the star of the upcoming Lyndon B. Johnson biopic “LBJ” explained how he was invited along to the 2002 dinner with the future president by retired pro-wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Trump was trying to convince Ventura to be his running mate on the 2004 Democratic presidential ticket, said Harrelson.

The meal itself was “brutal,” Harrelson told the show’s host, Bill Maher. “I never met a more narcissistic man. He talked about himself the whole time. You could see the standard he was going to bear.”

“I had to walk out halfway through to smoke a joint just to like steel myself from the rest of it,” he added.

Check out the full interview above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Bill Maher Real Time With Bill Maher Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson's Dinner Date With Donald Trump Did Not End Well

CONVERSATIONS