Actor Woody Harrelson has recalled the “brutal” meal he once had with President Donald Trump.

On Friday’s broadcast of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the star of the upcoming Lyndon B. Johnson biopic “LBJ” explained how he was invited along to the 2002 dinner with the future president by retired pro-wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Trump was trying to convince Ventura to be his running mate on the 2004 Democratic presidential ticket, said Harrelson.

The meal itself was “brutal,” Harrelson told the show’s host, Bill Maher. “I never met a more narcissistic man. He talked about himself the whole time. You could see the standard he was going to bear.”

“I had to walk out halfway through to smoke a joint just to like steel myself from the rest of it,” he added.