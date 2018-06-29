Judge Blocks Work Requirements For Medicaid In Kentucky

A plan pushed by Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) to impose work requirements on some of his state’s Medicaid enrollees violates federal law and can’t continue, a U.S. district judge ruled Friday.

The first-in-the-nation policy would apply to adults without disabilities, with some exceptions, and would require that Medicaid enrollees be employed, searching for a job, enrolled in school or participating in “community engagement” activities like volunteering in order to qualify for coverage.

The Kentucky plan also seeks to impose monthly premiums on some Medicaid beneficiaries. Dubbed Kentucky HEALTH, the program was scheduled to take effect on Sunday.

In his decision, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped the bounds of the federal laws governing Medicaid when HHS approved Kentucky’s application for work requirements and other changes to the program.

“Although the secretary is afforded significant deference in his approval of pilot projects like Kentucky’s, his discretion does not insulate him entirely from judicial review. Such review reveals that the secretary never adequately considered whether Kentucky HEALTH would in fact help the state furnish medical assistance to its citizens, a central objective of Medicaid,” Boasberg wrote. “This signal omission renders his determination arbitrary and capricious. The Court, consequently, will vacate the approval of Kentucky’s project and remand the matter to HHS for further review.”

Boasberg, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, heard oral arguments in the case on June 15. While his ruling applies only to Kentucky’s Medicaid program, it could set a precedent for legal challenges to work requirements in other states.

Bevin has threatened to end the entire Medicaid expansion implemented by his predecessor, then-Gov. Steve Beshear (D), under the Affordable Care Act if the work requirements and other elements of Bevin’s plan aren’t put in place. Ending Medicaid expansion would reverse the dramatic decline in Kentucky’s uninsured rate and cause more than 460,000 people to lose coverage.

But that drastic step isn’t imminent because the governor also said he would exhaust his legal options first. In other words, the judge’s decision is likely to be appealed.

Unlike other government benefits such as food and cash assistance, Medicaid has never before come with work requirements. That began to shift in January when President Donald Trump’s administration invited states to apply for federal approval to make unprecedented changes to the program.

The plaintiffs in the Kentucky lawsuit include 15 Medicaid beneficiaries, the National Health Law Program, the Kentucky Equal Justice Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center. They argued that work requirements are incompatible with Medicaid’s statutory mandate to provide coverage and improve health.

The Trump administration, the defendant in the lawsuit, maintains that promoting work also promotes health, making work requirements an appropriate use of Medicaid ― an assertion largely unsupported by the available evidence.

The evidence suggests that work requirements are largely a solution in search of a problem.

Just 6 percent of the adults currently covered by Medicaid across the country either aren’t working or wouldn’t qualify for exemptions from the work requirements proposed by the Trump administration, according to the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

More than 60 percent of adults with Medicaid already work. Most of the remainder would fail under exemptions to the proposed work requirements because, for example, they’re “medically frail” or serve as a full-time caregiver to children. Kids, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities are completely exempt from the work requirements.

Under the plans approved for Kentucky and other states, however, nearly all working-age adults without disabilities would still have to prove they’re working or meeting the alternate requirements for 80 hours a month. This bureaucratic hurdle would create significant new costs for states and serious burdens for the low-income people who use Medicaid, who would be at risk of losing coverage if they failed to report their work hours to the states.

If work requirements were in force nationwide, as many as 4 million people would lose Medicaid coverage, the Kaiser Family Foundation projects.

In Kentucky, the work requirement eventually would apply to about 200,000 people, while more than twice as many would face monthly premiums.

Nearly 1.3 million Kentuckians are enrolled in Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. The state projects that making Bevin’s reforms but otherwise preserving Medicaid expansion would cause 95,000 Kentuckians to lose coverage.

Federal authorities have greenlit work requirements in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky and New Hampshire, while applications are pending from Arizona, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, Utah and Wisconsin.