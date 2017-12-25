Workforce Preparedness & Business Incubation Next for Vieques

While many on the island are still struggling for basic needs in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, the social/ economic future of Vieques depends on the workforce preparedness of its young people, says Eduardo Carrera, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Puerto Rico.

The Club opened a center on Vieques last year. Having served as an essential source for post Maria supplies and services, it is now turning its focus to its longterm goal: building a sustainable future for the island’s 9000 residents.

I sat down with Carrera during a recent fundraising visit to New York City. He speaks to the needs of matching skills to job opportunities — and to create more economic development by fostering entrepreneurism in the community.