The Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed its first Ebola death in the eastern city of Butembo, a trade hub with Uganda that is home to almost a million people. This first urban death, combined with ongoing violence in the northeastern outbreak area in DRC and some community resistance, is worrying experts that the slowing outbreak could still escalate.

Having already killed 87 people, this outbreak is close to becoming the eighth-largest Ebola outbreak in history. While officials have been pleased with the decreasing pace of cases and a successful vaccination and contact tracing campaign, this new case in an urban setting is worrisome, Peter Salama, the World Health Organization’s emergency response chief, told HuffPost.

“When you have an Ebola case confirmed in a city with 1 million people, no one should be sleeping well tonight around the world,” Salama said.

The patient traveled from the current outbreak hotspot, the town of Beni, 35 miles southwest, to Butembo after disregarding medical advice, Salama said. The patient died at a health facility there.

While WHO team members are on site and working to quickly trace and vaccinate those with whom the patient came into contact, the potential for further spread could “change the trajectory of the outbreak,” Salama said. Two more cases are suspected in the trading hub, the DRC’s Ministry of Health reported Wednesday. Butembo is known for being critical to import and export between DRC and East Africa, Reuters reported.

And since the patient died at a health facility, the potential for Ebola’s spread among the patients and health workers there is of particular concern, as health care workers have been “the No. 1 driver of transmission,” Salama said. So far in this outbreak, which is in an area of northeastern DRC that has never seen Ebola before, 16 health care workers have been infected and one has died.

For Salama, the bigger danger is the 40 people identified as having been in contact with infected patients in the “red zones” ― areas health care workers are unable to reach because of ongoing violence. North Kivu is home to more than 1 million displaced people because of the many armed rebel groups in the area, which is why the United Nations’ largest peacekeeping mission is based there. The U.N. considers the region a U.N. security threat of Level 4, based on a five-level scale.

“I think it’s very unlikely we’re missing very large numbers of cases, but it is entirely possible that we are delayed in picking up cases,” Salama said of the contacts of Ebola patients in the dangerous areas, but he said that the 21-day waiting period would soon expire for many of the 40 contacts ― meaning they would be cleared.