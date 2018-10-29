The Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower turned out the lights on Sunday night in honor of the 11 people killed in an anti-Semitic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The New York City landmark switched off most of the lights on its tower, leaving only an orange halo glowing to “shine a light on gun violence awareness,” according to a statement.

In sympathy for the victims of the attack in Pittsburgh, our tower lights will go dark tonight. Our mast will display an orange halo shining a light on gun violence awareness.



📷: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/ulKFNUTl60 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) October 28, 2018

Paris turned off the lights on the Eiffel Tower at midnight local time Sunday to “honor the victims of the anti-Semitic attack,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.

“I express my support for the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh’s inhabitants,” she added.

To honour the #PittsburghSynagogue victims, my lights will be turned off tonight at midnight #StandTogether #Paris — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) October 28, 2018

The Eiffel Tower in Paris has turned off its lights in memory of the 11 victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BeazAZPKPg — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 29, 2018

In a different kind of light tribute, a projection appeared on the Western Wall of the old city of Jerusalem to honor the victims:

People walk past a projection on the Old City wall in Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 in a commemoration of the victims of a deadly shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. https://t.co/cIZIbqME25 pic.twitter.com/kIKmfoaV7U — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 28, 2018

On Saturday, an entire facade of Tel Aviv’s municipal building, including its city hall, was transformed into a giant American flag using window lights to show solidarity with the people of Pittsburgh: