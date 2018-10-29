The Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower turned out the lights on Sunday night in honor of the 11 people killed in an anti-Semitic shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The New York City landmark switched off most of the lights on its tower, leaving only an orange halo glowing to “shine a light on gun violence awareness,” according to a statement.
Paris turned off the lights on the Eiffel Tower at midnight local time Sunday to “honor the victims of the anti-Semitic attack,” Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter.
“I express my support for the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh’s inhabitants,” she added.
In a different kind of light tribute, a projection appeared on the Western Wall of the old city of Jerusalem to honor the victims:
On Saturday, an entire facade of Tel Aviv’s municipal building, including its city hall, was transformed into a giant American flag using window lights to show solidarity with the people of Pittsburgh: