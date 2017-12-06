Leaders Around The World Incensed Over Trump's Jerusalem Decision

Beyond the Middle East, the European Union’s top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, also said it would damage peace talks.

“The European Union supports the resumption of a meaningful peace process towards a two-state solution,” she said. “We believe that any action that would undermine these efforts must absolutely be avoided.”

Sigmar Gabriel, Germany’s Foreign Minister, cautioned that the move would fuel more conflict and “would be a very dangerous development.” Britain views the news “with concern,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said, and Prime Minister Theresa May added that she plans to speak directly with Trump on the matter. And French President Emmanuel Macron said he reminded Trump over the phone that the status of Jerusalem should be resolved through peace talks. The Kremlin also expressed concern about the decision.