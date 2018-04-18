WEIRD NEWS
World's First Sex Doll Brothel Caters To Those Who Don't Want Human Touch

Patrons of the plastic prostitutes have mostly been respectful. But there was this one guy.
By David Moye and Chris McGonigal

Dortmund, Germany, may be ground zero for the next sexual revolution, thanks to the world’s first brothel showcasing silicon sex dolls.

    Called Bordoll, the brothel opened last year to johns wanting to enjoy the charms of one or more of the establishment's 13 female sex dolls and one male doll.
    Each session with a doll costs around $101 per hour, and owner Evelyn Schwarz says each doll is booked to "work" 12 sessions a day, according to the Metro.
    Schwarz purchased her silicon working girls from Asia for around $2,538 each. Each plastic prostitute is a different size, with different hair colors and breast sizes.
    Since opening the brothel doors, Schwarz said men all over Germany have patronized the establishment -- and claims 70 percent have come back. "For many it is not a fetish but more of a curiosity," she said, according to the Mirror.
    Schwarz says it's not uncommon for women to wait "outside in the car" while their husband has sex with a doll. "They see it as a toy," she said.
    Schwarz said most customers have treated the dolls with respect, but she's already had to replace one doll.
    Schwarz said a 5-foot-1, blond, blue-eyed doll's backbone was broken. She told Vice the customer "created a second asshole."
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
