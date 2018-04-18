World's First Sex Doll Brothel Caters To Those Who Don't Want Human Touch

Schwarz purchased her silicon working girls from Asia for around $2,538 each. Each plastic prostitute is a different size, with different hair colors and breast sizes.
Since opening the brothel doors, Schwarz said men all over Germany have patronized the establishment -- and claims 70 percent have come back. "For many it is not a fetish but more of a curiosity," she said, according to the Mirror.
Schwarz says it's not uncommon for women to wait "outside in the car" while their husband has sex with a doll. "They see it as a toy," she said.
Schwarz said most customers have treated the dolls with respect, but she's already had to replace one doll.
Schwarz said a 5-foot-1, blond, blue-eyed doll's backbone was broken. She told Vice the customer "created a second asshole."