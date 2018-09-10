Young Yankees Fan And Red Sox Fan Share The Most Adorable Moment

If only rival sports fans could always behave like this.
In a video that’s going viral for all the right reasons, a Boston Red Sox fan who caught a stray ball gave it to a young New York Yankees fan.
That could have been a perfectly satisfying end to the exchange. But it gets better.
Watch:
Makes you wish the actual teams could hug it out when things get heated, doesn’t it?
Major League Baseball tweeted the clip on Saturday with the hashtag #BiggerThanBaseball.
The moment is from last season, according to MLB.com. But an exchange this cute is bound to win over viewers any time.