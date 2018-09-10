Young Yankees Fan And Red Sox Fan Share The Most Adorable Moment

If only rival sports fans could always behave like this.

In a video that’s going viral for all the right reasons, a Boston Red Sox fan who caught a stray ball gave it to a young New York Yankees fan.

That could have been a perfectly satisfying end to the exchange. But it gets better.

Watch:

Makes you wish the actual teams could hug it out when things get heated, doesn’t it?

Major League Baseball tweeted the clip on Saturday with the hashtag #BiggerThanBaseball.