09/10/2018 06:08 am ET

Young Yankees Fan And Red Sox Fan Share The Most Adorable Moment

Shock and awwwwww for this rivalry.
By Ron Dicker

If only rival sports fans could always behave like this.

In a video that’s going viral for all the right reasons, a Boston Red Sox fan who caught a stray ball gave it to a young New York Yankees fan.

That could have been a perfectly satisfying end to the exchange. But it gets better.

Watch:

Makes you wish the actual teams could hug it out when things get heated, doesn’t it?

Major League Baseball tweeted the clip on Saturday with the hashtag #BiggerThanBaseball.

The moment is from last season, according to MLB.com. But an exchange this cute is bound to win over viewers any time.

