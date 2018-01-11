HUFFPOST FINDS
01/11/2018 06:03 pm ET Updated 21 minutes ago

13 Yoga Pants With Pockets That'll Make Your Workout SO Much Better

Give girls more pockets 🙌

By Brittany Nims
PRImageFactory via Getty Images

If you’ve ditched your phone, keys or wallet during a workout class because you simply didn’t have a place to carry them, well, you’re not alone.

Figuring out where the heck to store your essentials while wearing leggings is a problem women shouldn’t have to deal with, but they do ― a lot more than men. Fortunately, there are companies out there (including more affordable alternatives to Lululemon) designing practical leggings with pockets that’ll store more than just your house key.

Below, take a look at these 13 yoga pants with pockets that’ll make your workout that much better:

  • 1 Cotton Strappy Pocket Leggings from Victoria's Secret
    Victorias Secret
    PS: They're on sale
  • 2 Meshblock Pocket Salutation Tights from Athleta
    Athleta
    Get them here
  • 3 Mind Over Miles Tights from Lululemon
    Lululemon
    Get them here
  • 4 Laser Cut Salutation Tight from Athleta
    Athleta
    Get them here
  • 5 Salar Mesh Powerhold Legging from Fabletics
    Fabletics
    Get them here
  • 6 Aerie Play High Waisted Pocket Legging from American Eagle
    American Eagle
    Get them here
  • 7 High Waist Leggings from Target
    Target
    Get them here
  • 8 Active Stitch-Panel Leggings from Forever21
    Forever21
    Get them here.
  • 9 Stash Pocket Salutation Tights from Athleta
    Athleta
    Get them here
  • 10 Relay Tight 2.0 from Athleta
    Athleta
    Get them here
  • 11 Pockets Side Yoga Pants from Amazon
    Amazon
    Get them here
  • 12 Garudasana Yoga Capris from Sweaty Betty
    Sweaty Betty
    Get them here
  • 13 Gia Printed Powerlite Capri from Fabletics
    Fabletics
    Get them here

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the brand of the pants in the second slide. They are from Athleta, not Athletica.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Huffington Post Sports Shoppable Women's Clothing
13 Yoga Pants With Pockets That'll Make Your Workout SO Much Better

CONVERSATIONS