11/03/2017 03:07 pm ET

26 Tweets That Will Make Sense If Your S.O. Is Obsessed With Target

"My wife stopped at Target on the way home which means I can expect her around half past $300"

By Brittany Wong

When you fall in love with a Target devotee, you’ll only ever have half of their heart. The other half belongs to the dollar section.

Below, 26 tweets that will make sense if your S.O. loves you but loves Target just a little bit more. (If it’s any relief, be glad they haven’t asked you to take anniversary pics at your local store ... yet, anyway.)

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26

