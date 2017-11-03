26 Tweets That Will Make Sense If Your S.O. Is Obsessed With Target

When you fall in love with a Target devotee, you’ll only ever have half of their heart. The other half belongs to the dollar section.
Below, 26 tweets that will make sense if your S.O. loves you but loves Target just a little bit more. (If it’s any relief, be glad they haven’t asked you to take anniversary pics at your local store ... yet, anyway.)
-
1
Hey guys, if your wife says she's at home doing laundry, she's lying. She's at Target, they're all at Target, literally right this minute.— BornHusky (@dlockw21) December 16, 2015
-
2
I ran into Target to buy pencils & accidentally spent $257.63.— Sarcastic Mommy (@sarcasticmommy4) April 4, 2017
Long story short, my husband says I'm not allowed to go to Target anymore.
-
3
‘How’d you know she was the one?’— 2 cold scorpio (@Caligujus) September 13, 2017
me: Well, we both love Target, Halloween, and Target during Halloween
-
4
My wife hates snakes. But if they sold snakes at Target, we'd probably have a few snakes.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 28, 2017
-
5
My husband goes to Target with a list and comes home with ONLY THE ITEMS ON THE LIST. What kind of monster did I marry?— Emily's mom life (@Emilysmomlife) March 9, 2017
-
6
How I know my wife spends way too much time at Target. pic.twitter.com/zKGYob5dj9— Myke (@MikeWehner) July 31, 2017
-
7
Girlfriend's out of town this weekend so it's time to get wiiiiild!!!— Grant Pardee (@grantpa) April 9, 2017
<goes to Target and buys 5 blu-rays, winks knowingly to cashier>
-
8
Wife had a bunch of rum drinks tonight and we somehow ended up at Target pic.twitter.com/kM0OxcA7No— Bottlerocket (@bottlerocket) July 26, 2017
-
9
[Target]— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) September 10, 2017
Me: We're just picking up a few things, right?
Wife: *evil cackle*
-
10
Husband: Just go to Target by yourself. I'll put the kids to bed.— Karen Johnson (@21stcenturysahm) July 15, 2016
-Mommy porn
-
11
A Haunted House, but it's just me, sitting quietly with my wife after I told her I went shopping at Target without her.— Joey Bel (@TheRealJoeyBel) October 15, 2017
-
12
You know date night was extra lit when you end up shopping the clearance section at target— Caleb McDonald (@squeeeeeak) June 25, 2017
-
13
My wife stopped at Target on the way home which means I can expect her around half past $300— Mr. Hook (@Phook75) October 26, 2017
-
14
Me after a trip at target with the wife pic.twitter.com/KB3nALJNeF— Khoa (@khoa_nguyen) October 9, 2017
-
15
I overheard a guy saying to his girlfriend "are you ready to fucking rage" as they walked into target together and that's what I want— k8e (@kpfeffss) June 25, 2017
-
16
Aimlessly wondering around Target AKA the 6th Love Language.— Tyler Alexander (@wtyler) April 12, 2014
-
17
"I could just get Quilted Northern and you can get whatever your brand is," the most married man in Target sighs into speaker phone.— Amy Dillon (@amydillon) May 20, 2017
-
18
Saturday night! Gonna P.A.R.T.Y. right after I spend 4 hrs in Target sending my husband pics of lightbulbs to make sure I got the right ones— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 25, 2017
-
19
A man to his wife at Target: "You've reached the end of Target, its time to go home" 😂😂😂😂— Kiana (@OhItsKianaa) October 7, 2017
-
20
Me: Go to target for dish wash soap. Buy 140 dollars in clothes for Margot— Aaron Tomplait (@tomplaita) November 2, 2017
Target: Free $10 Gift Card
Me: pic.twitter.com/k98qO4Cuga
-
21
this couple at Target was fighting and the guy goes “we should’ve gone to Walmart it’s way better” and she deadass broke up with him— merry mel 🌟 (@MelindaNicole3) October 5, 2017
-
22
Me: *grabs 4 things from the dollar section at target*— Leeeannee (@Mrs_Seavers) October 25, 2017
Also me: *puts them back 5 mins later*
Husband: wow. You’ve grown so much.
-
23
78% of being a parent is knowing that date night ends at Target— Mr. Hook (@Phook75) September 18, 2017
-
24
EVERYTIME I turn around to say something to my wife while we’re at @Target she’s pic.twitter.com/ALKxO2Inz1— Skrull Ray (@RayApollo) October 21, 2017
-
25
in this house we are not friends with people who don't like going to target— 3 DAYS TIL HEFNER (@tanamongeau) October 20, 2017
-
26
If you ever find a significant other that goes to Target with you, whenever you want, never let that person go. They're a treasure.— Kody (@ItsKodyBreh) October 25, 2017
