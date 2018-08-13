You May Be Pronouncing The Name Of Nintendo's Original System All Wrong

There hasn’t been a pronunciation debate this hot since the GIF-Jiff wars.

After all these years, we may have been living an eight-bit lie regarding your Nintendo. Is the name of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, pronounced “N-E-S” or “Ness”?

A recent tweet by gamer Kyle McLain reveals that within the Japanese version of the game “Wario Ware Gold” for Nintendo’s current 3DS system, Nintendo refers to NES as “Ness.”

In the museum section of the Japanese version of Wario Ware Gold, you can unlock some slides showcasing the Famicom. Also included is a picture of the NES. Within the description, Nintendo themselves says that “NES” is pronounced “Ness”. pic.twitter.com/Vg5JjXgJgy — Kyle McLain (@FarmboyinJapan) August 3, 2018

But it’s not quite settled. Nerdist’s Jessica Chobot explains in the video above that Nintendo has also produced ads that refer to the gaming system as the “N-E-S.”

"Kirby's Adventure Only on N E S"https://t.co/B3xII0LGih — Leo (@LeoTheCollector) August 3, 2018