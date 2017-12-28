Your Design Horoscope For 2018

If you’re looking to freshen up your décor in the new year, look to the stars. Each zodiac sign suggests different affinities for colors, textures, and even styles. Whether you’re a water, fire, air, or earth sign, here’s what your design horoscope has in store for 2018:

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

About you: If you were born under the sign of Capricorn, chances are good that you also gravitate towards a classic, timeless look. That’s because Capricorns value tradition, a quality that extends to aesthetics.

Your prediction: Tradition can be a beautiful thing, but it’s easy to fall into a routine. (Like always opting for blue-and-white décor or accessories.) Adding a bit of edge to your décor won’t detract from your classic pieces — in fact, it’s the opposite. The contrast lets you see your current pieces in a new light. You can also combine old and new by opting for vintage pieces that have been re-upholstered.

One to try: Vintage Bold Botanical Bergère Chair

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

About you: Those born under the sign of Aquarius are also known for their forward-thinking ideas and being up on trends. You appreciate the new, novel, and modern; though the water element of your sign keeps you away from overly conceptual, severe pieces.

Your design prediction: Update your décor with the newest trend of 2018: Pantone’s Color of the Year, Ultraviolet. Rich purple hues also work well with cool blue hues, which also tend to be a favorite of this water sign.

One to try: Madeline Weinrib Handwoven Flat Weave Cotton Rug

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

About you: If Pisces is your sign, it’s likely that you’re the type who craves peace, quiet, and perhaps a little solitude. Meditation spaces are well-appreciated by Pisces signs, especially those that have a touch of nature through texture or motif.

Your design prediction: Treat yourself to a space of your own, be it for meditation, reading, or relaxing. You don’t need a whole room — instead, a corner or nook can be enough. An accessory that reminds you of nature will automatically put your at ease.

One to try: Vintage Organic Driftwood Lamp

Aries (March 21-April 19)

About you: As the imaginative and artsy sign of the zodiac, you love to walk on the wilder side. You’re not afraid of color, pattern, or combining different eras of design. You also love to change up a room by rearranging furniture, or working in a new color with accessories.

Your design prediction: Because you love creativity, you might overlook the more functional elements in your home. This year, think more about storage. It doesn’t have to be utilitarian, so use your creative eye to find storage with something special.

One to try: Modern Lacquered Wood And Chromed Metal Two-Door Cabinet

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

About you: The Taurus sign appreciates material objects a bit more than others. They’re the ones that live to accessorize and can’t understand those who keep their coffee tables bare at all times.

Your design prediction: Like Aries, you tend to gravitate towards the decorative elements in your home instead of function. Look for storage that showcases your favorite things, instead of hiding them.

One to try: Dia Brass And Glass Étagère

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

About you: Geminis crave variety — they’ve likely tried nearly every trend, or at least found something to love in every trend. Variety doesn’t just extend to aesthetics, but to people, too. You’re likely to host a cocktail party one week, then invite a new set of friends for brunch the next.

Your design prediction: Even if you don’t regularly entertain, focus on the “social” spaces in your home — whether it’s updating your living room with a sectional or adding a new bar cabinet.

One to try: Paul Evans Cityscape Bar Cabinet

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

About you: Famously the most sentimental of all signs, Cancer’s heart is in their home (or apartment or loft, etc.). If you’re a Cancer, it’s likely that you’ve already decorated your space in a way that makes you feel most comfortable. To you, this means being surrounded by your favorite books, artwork, photos, or sentimental items, along with soft textures.

Your design prediction: The Cancer sign tends to hold onto everything, finding it hard to let go of anything they might have a personal connection with. This year might be time to streamline your belongings, holding on only to the things you truly treasure. In the meantime, we’re going to recommend investing in storage that helps you stow away clutter.

One to try: Hickory Furniture Circa Chest Deck Bookcase

Leo (July 23-August 22)

About you: Leo signs are known for their appreciation for the spotlight, which often extends to their design choices. They’re all about the statement piece, and approach decorating fearlessly. Leos like bold color, bolder patterns, and exotic materials.

Your design prediction: When you’ve tried every color, pattern, and trend, the most surprising thing you can do is to incorporate a more low-key piece into your décor. Maybe it’s opting for a simple black-and-white animal print instead of the typical leopard.

One to try: Reagan Hayes Malcolm Dining Chair

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

About you: Virgos are generally perfectionists with an affinity for order and organization. They have a place for everything, and everything is nearly always in their place.

Your design prediction: This year, break out of your comfort zone and embrace imperfection. Adding furniture and accessories made of natural materials have beautiful imperfections that add character to a space, or experiment with abstract patterns.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

About you: Represented by scales, it’s no surprise that the Libra sign gravitates towards balance and symmetry. Elegance comes naturally as a result.

Your design prediction: Though a symmetrical room undoubtedly pleases the eye, it sometimes lacks energy. Bring movement into a room by adding dynamic pattern, or even just breaking up a symmetrical seat grouping with an unusual chair.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

About you: Like Aries and Leo, Scorpios are likely to appreciate the power of color. However, it’s either all-or-nothing when it comes to a color palette. You’ll either gravitate towards monochromatic spaces in white or gray, or one featuring very dramatic, bold colors.

Your design prediction: Explore new color territory by working in accessories and accent pieces that have a soothing color scheme, like light blue or light green. These colors almost act as neutrals, working with both monochromatic or high-contrast interiors.

One to try: Custom Aqua Cheetah Cut Velvet Pillows

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

About you: Your sign is considered to represent travelers, but this doesn’t always mean you want to wander the world. Instead, this means that you’re open-minded and appreciative of the new and different.

Your design prediction: Similar to Gemini signs, you crave the new and different. You look to your surroundings for inspiration, so shake things up by rearranging your room, replacing older pieces you’ve had for too long, or adding an artful element inspired by (or from) another country or culture.