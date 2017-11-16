Your outrage won't trickle down to help working-class women

Tears welled up in her eyes as she recounted how her boss had ‘done things to her’ – repeatedly, over a long period of time. She’d said nothing because she feared for her job. But this story is not set in a movie studio, hotel suite, or corporate office. Juana is a farmworker, and we were sitting in a State Senator’s office in Albany, advocating for agricultural workers to have the same rights as every other kind of worker in the state. What held her prisoner was an H2A guest-worker visa that tied her legal presence in the US to a particular farm – and in this case, to a particular farmer.

Juana’s story underlines what’s missing from the current media frenzy about sexual harassment . Even the recent front-page story on well-meaning men grappling with how not to be sexual harassers elides ‘men at work’ and ‘white collar-workplaces’ – ignoring yet again the nearly 20 million blue collar workers in our country. The outrage about sexual harassment, and the investigative journalism that has fueled it, needs to shines a light on those who work with their hands, not just those who sit at computers or work on stages. And those stories could do more than remind us that this happens to women who are not movie stars; in the case of agricultural workers, it also highlights some creative ways to think about what might work to address sexual harassment more generally.

CIW’s work has garnered a MacArthur ‘genius’ grant and White House honors – but it’s just focused on tomatoes. And while people are clearly making movie-watching decision to register disgust with directors or stars against whom accusations have been made, we can’t opt out of a US food system that is built on multiple forms of exploitation, of which vulnerability to sexual harassment is just one. So what can we do?

This is not just about agricultural workers – it’s about all the women across the country who face harassment or assault from men who are more powerful than they are but not powerful enough for anyone to care about taking them down publicly. No one is even listening for their #MeToos. I bet there’s no New York Times reporter doing a big expose right now on sexual harassment in the poultry factories in the Delmarva peninsula, no full court press by the Washington Post to confirm rumors about that gross manager at the convenience store, and zero column-inches devoted to the trials of summer workers at the nation’s amusement parks. Addressing sexual harassment among women in elite settings is important, but it won’t ‘trickle down’ to stop sexual harassment of working class women.