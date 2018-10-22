A North Carolina waitress who served a customer who only asked for two glasses of water has found herself flush with cash.

Alaina Custer’s customer at Sup Dogs Restaurant in Greenville on Saturday only had a few sips from the waters he ordered.

It must have been good. The man left $10,000 in cash on a table, with a note that said, “Thanks for the delicious water,” according to the Raleigh News & Observer newspaper.

The supersized tipper wasn’t just an ordinary guy with money to burn on water. It was YouTube star Mr. Beast (aka Jimmy Donaldson), who has earned nearly 9 million subscribers through videos featuring extreme acts of generosity, including tipping $10,000 to a pizza delivery driver and $30,000 to random Twitch streamers, according to Newsweek.

“He said he wants everyone to know that good things still happen to good people,” Sup Dogs owner Brett Oliverio told WRAL-TV. “I thought it was pretty cool. I think he wanted to make someone’s day and wanted to get that wow factor.”

A video crew filmed Custer’s reaction as she picked up the money.

“I literally didn’t think it was real,” Custer told The News & Observer. “I picked it up and it was a giant stack of hundreds. I was shaking and just kept asking Brett, ‘What is this?’ I thought someone was playing a joke on me.”

Custer, a 20-year-old student at East Carolina University, told the paper she was ”so blessed to have that money” and said “it’s going to help me out so much.”

But she’s sharing her fortune.