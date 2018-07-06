Zac Efron Got Dreadlocks 'Just For Fun'

Zac Efron, you gotta get’cha, get’cha head to the hair salon.

The “High School Musical” alum debuted a new look Thursday that he claims is “just for fun” but others have deemed to be cultural appropriation.

The typically clean-cut actor posted a black-and-white photo of himself sporting seemingly blond dreadlocks, almost as if he were inviting critics to roast him on social media.

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 5, 2018 at 10:24am PDT

The post elicited strong reactions from his nearly 36 million followers, many of whom slammed the “Greatest Showman” star for insensitivity.

“My lifestyle is not something you steal and pick up just for fun,” one disappointed commenter wrote.

“You have been afforded so much privilege and world experience that should also inform you that dreadlocks on white people is cultural appropriation,” another chimed in. “It’s really that simple.”

Others came to Efron’s defense, accusing the offended of being overly sensitive and claiming dreadlocks are “just a hairstyle.”

It’s unclear whether his look is for a new role, but we have to question what kind of film would require Efron to do this to himself. Then again, he’s set to star in the upcoming flick “Beach Bum” from “Spring Breakers” director Harmony Korine, in which he plays a character who sports what some fans have called a “panini press” beard.

.@ZacEfron in Harmony Korine's stoner comedy The Beach Bum - I AM SO EXCITED FOR THIS! pic.twitter.com/lSc4d2hxGD — Angie (@nyefrongirls) February 10, 2018

Efron previously angered fans when he chose to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day back in 2016 by honoring the civil rights hero alongside an update on his follower count.

“I’m grateful for a couple things today,” Efron wrote next to a photo of himself sporting aviators and driving in a car. “Martin Luther King Jr & 10 million followers on IG.”