08/09/2018 09:51 am ET

Zappos's 11 Best-Selling Sandals For All Your Summer Footwear Needs

It's no surprise Birkenstocks, slides and mules are top sellers 👡
By Katelyn Mullen

Summer’s end is rapidly approaching, but the bright side of fall fashion stocking up in your favorite stores is the deals and discounts on summer styles.

Zappos top-selling sandal selection has everything from the comfortable classic Birkenstock in many shades to the reviewer-loved platform sandal that they’ve told us they literally can’t keep in stock. Whether you’re finding that last-minute shoe for a wedding or stocking up for next season, what better way to say bon voyage to summer 2018 than with a new pair of sandals to walk you into autumn?

Check out 11 of Zappos best-selling sandals to scoop up before summer ends:

Katelyn Mullen
Director of Content Strategy, HuffPost
