Zardulu And Breakmaster Cylinder Debut A New Song Collaboration

Hermes was the first to make the tortoise sing. While Apollo eventually acquired it, it was the trickster Hermes that created it.

He bewitched the meadow guards and lured Apollo’s cattle into his cave.

But his desire was never to acquire the cattle, he wanted to get caught all along. He wanted to be brought before the gods of Olympus on equal footing as Apollo. Hermes was the last of the Olympians. Without him, without the trickster, the world was incomplete. It is a metaphor for the necessity of disruptive imagination.

Making the lyre was a ritual. I found the shell on a river bank, skinned the goat, dried and stretched the skin, made all the wood parts. I even studied the ancient Lyre of Ur and the primitive tuning system it used and adapted it. You won’t find anyone in the western world who has recreated such tunings. Some Kenyan beganas use something similar but not exactly.