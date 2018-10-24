COMEDY
10/24/2018 11:29 am ET

Newly Zen Gordon Ramsay Freaks Out James Corden In Tasty Comedy Bite

But the host accidentally found a way to stir up the old grump in his guest.
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Hot-tempered celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now at one with the universe.

In a bit on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday, the normally volatile Ramsay has achieved Zen to the consternation of host James Corden, who tries to wake the anger out of his guest so he’ll be more entertaining.

“He’s being completely pleasant and lovely,” Corden says to Ramsay’s publicist. “This is a nightmare.”

As his efforts to irritate Ramsay fail, Corden accidentally stumbles upon a way to summon the old Gordon.

Watch the two cook up laughs above.

RELATED...

headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Celebrities James Corden The Late Late Show Gordon Ramsay
Newly Zen Gordon Ramsay Freaks Out James Corden In Tasty Comedy Bite
CONVERSATIONS