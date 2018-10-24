Newly Zen Gordon Ramsay Freaks Out James Corden In Tasty Comedy Bite

Hot-tempered celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now at one with the universe.

In a bit on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday, the normally volatile Ramsay has achieved Zen to the consternation of host James Corden, who tries to wake the anger out of his guest so he’ll be more entertaining.

“He’s being completely pleasant and lovely,” Corden says to Ramsay’s publicist. “This is a nightmare.”

As his efforts to irritate Ramsay fail, Corden accidentally stumbles upon a way to summon the old Gordon.