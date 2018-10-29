Zoë Kravitz Says She Was Sexually Harassed By A Director Early In Her Career

Actress Zoë Kravitz discusses her experiences with sexual misconduct and Bill Cosby for the cover story of Rolling Stone’s November issue.

Kravitz, the daughter of actress Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, recreated her mother’s iconic shoot for the magazine’s cover, 30 years after Bonet shocked many with what was then considered a risqué photo.

Though the cover suggests empowerment, the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” star, 29, told the magazine there was a time in her life when she felt anything but — when a director she doesn’t identify sexually harassed her at the start of her career.

“I definitely worked with a director who made me very uncomfortable. I was young — maybe 19 or 20 — and we were on location, staying at the same hotel. And it was full-on: ‘Can I come inside your room?’ Just totally inappropriate,” Kravitz said. “And then he’d do things like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair. Or say, ‘Let me see your costume — turn around?’ It’s just never OK for someone to do that. Especially when they’re in a position of power.”

She also spoke about another man who abused his power ― Cosby, with whom her mother co-starred as Denise Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.”

Rolling Stone notes that Bonet became pregnant with Kravitz in 1988 while she was starring in the Cosby spinoff “A Different World,” playing the college-aged daughter of Cosby’s character, Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable.

Kravtiz told the magazine that Cosby, the creator of the spinoff, was “very upset” to learn Bonet was pregnant. Asked about Cosby’s reaction, Bonet told Rolling Stone she didn’t remember, but referred to Cosby as “Mr. Righteous.” Bonet has also stated in the past that she had always felt a “type of sinister, shadow energy” from Cosby.

“Her and him never got along,” Kravitz told Rolling Stone. “Whether he was attracted to her, or he resented her having a mind of her own, she always got a weird vibe from him. A dark vibe.”

Kravitz also noted that she recently found a photo of Cosby holding her when she was a baby on the “Cosby” set, which shook her.

“It’s actually a really disturbing picture,” she said. “His face is not a sweet face at all. It’s kind of creepy.”