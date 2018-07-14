FOOD & DRINK
The Best New Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream Flavors, According To Employees

Be right back, going to stock up on some pints of Pecan Sticky Buns.
By Lee Breslouer

There are many, many, many Ben & Jerry’s flavors out there. Not as many flavors as there are stars in the sky, but it’s significantly more fun to eat ice cream than an exploding ball of hydrogen. But how the heck do you know which ones are great?

And if you think you know all of Ben & Jerry’s flavors, think again. Plenty of that ice-cold goodness is exclusive to their Scoop Shops, and some are only available in certain grocery stores (as well as Target’s food section). So there’s a good chance your new favorite B&J flavor is out there, but you didn’t even know it existed.

That’s why we asked a bunch of Ben & Jerry’s employees (all of whom are very familiar with the company’s products!) to name their favorite ice cream flavor released since the beginning of 2017.

As the temperatures rise this summer, keep these suggestions in mind when you’re deciding on your next scoop of ice cream. Oh, and if you click on the name of the ice cream, it’ll give you info on where you can find it.

  • Pecan Sticky Buns
    Ingredients: Buttery brown sugar ice cream with pecans and a cream cheese frosting swirl, sticky bun dough.

    "The buttery brown sugar ice cream is great on its own, but adding cream cheese frosting and loads of pecans creates the perfect flavor bomb! The likelihood of me eating only a partial pint is slim to none." -- Tom O'Dell, maintenance front line manager
  • Caramel Almond Brittle
    Ingredients: Almond non-dairy frozen dessert with salted caramel swirls, almond brittle pieces.

    "The flavor reminds me of Christmas cookies, and its sweetness is cut by the nutty non-dairy base so there's no overwhelming sugar flavor. Christmas in my family always meant lots of time in the kitchen, making cookies as a family and tasting everything as we went. Caramel Almond Brittle brings those memories to the front of my mind and leaves me with warm fuzzy feelings." -- Haylee Nelson, Flavor Guru
  • Chillin' The Roast
    Ingredients: Cold brew coffee ice cream with fudge swirls, chocolate cookie-covered coffee liqueur truffles.

    "The cold brew coffee ice cream is amazing. It has a bright, clean flavor profile as opposed to the cooked, bitter notes from brewed coffee. The specks of coffee grounds in the ice cream add to the experience. And the rum and chocolate cookie flavor notes in the truffle pieces create a delicious overall flavor profile." -- Eric Fredette, Flavor Guru
  • Chip Off The Dough Block
    Ingredients: Chocolate chip and chocolate ice creams, chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chip cookies.

    "I really like the blend of vanilla and chocolate cream... and anything with cookie dough in it. I'm a huge fan of the new Dough Time flavors, but the classic chocolate chip cookie dough and cookie pieces is a simple staple, [and it's one of] my favorites." -- Claudia Cousineau, Scooper
  • P.B. Doughable Chocolate
    Ingredients: Dark & milk chocolate ice creams with peanut butter cookie dough, swirls of peanut butter cookie butter.

    "I love the chocolate and dark chocolate ice creams mixed together because it creates a nice semi-sweet balance to the flavor. Peanut butter and chocolate are fantastic together, and the peanut butter cookie dough is a perfect complement to the chocolate. We have chocolate/peanut butter combos in other ice cream flavors, but this one is by far my favorite!" -- Josh Danise, Scoop Shop shift lead
  • Chocolate Milk & Cookies
    Ingredients: Chocolate and vanilla light ice creams swirled with chocolate chip cookies.

    "With all the new low-calorie ice creams and frozen desserts on the market, ours stands out as the best. Great taste with big Ben & Jerry's chunks!" -- Luke Garguilo, mix supervisor
  • Gimme S'more!
    Ingredients: Toasted marshmallow ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls, graham cracker swirls, fudge flakes. 

    "The toasted marshmallows make my tummy smile, and I love [eating this when] camping with my friends." -- Jeremy Hulsey, Scoop Shop manager

    "I love any flavor with a chocolate cookie or a graham cracker swirl, but the toasted marshmallow base is to die for! Although I [do] find that my favorite flavor changes on a weekly basis." -- Lizz Hale, Scoop Shop assistant manager

    "Gimme S'more has so much texture and the flavor is amazing. I am really big into textures, and our swirls deliver." -- Natalie Butler, Flavor Guru
  • Oat Of This Swirled
    Ingredients: Buttery brown sugar ice cream with oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls, fudge flakes.

    "Oat of this Swirled is a pint-only flavor that's pretty much an oatmeal cookie in ice cream. I love it because every bite is interesting whether it's a cinnamon swirl or just some of the brown sugar ice cream. It's pretty commonly [available] in grocery stores, so 10/10 would recommend giving it a try." -- Sage Burns, Scoop Shop shift lead
  • Chocolate Shake It
    Ingredients: Chocolate malt milkshake ice cream with marshmallow swirls, chocolate cookie-covered fudge truffles.

    "But can I pick two? [Editor's note: We let her select two flavors because she's a Flavor Guru, and her job is amazing.] My absolutely [favorite] new flavor [is] Chocolate Shake It! The marshmallow swirls and the chunks are amazing. There is so much texture: from the ice cream to the swirls and chunks." -- Natalie Butler, Flavor Guru
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices
    Ingredients: Vanilla ice cream bars covered in a dark chocolatey coating, chocolate chip cookie dough, fudge flakes.

    "My favorite Ben & Jerry's flavor is Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and this makes it much easier to eat. With a pint slice I can take my ice cream on the go and not have to worry about if I am going to finish the whole pint at once. Whether I am on the move or just at home feeding my baby, I can still enjoy some ice cream. Plus no messy spoons to clean!" -- Sam Baird, level III production operator

