There are many, many, many Ben & Jerry’s flavors out there. Not as many flavors as there are stars in the sky, but it’s significantly more fun to eat ice cream than an exploding ball of hydrogen. But how the heck do you know which ones are great?

And if you think you know all of Ben & Jerry’s flavors, think again. Plenty of that ice-cold goodness is exclusive to their Scoop Shops, and some are only available in certain grocery stores (as well as Target’s food section). So there’s a good chance your new favorite B&J flavor is out there, but you didn’t even know it existed.

That’s why we asked a bunch of Ben & Jerry’s employees (all of whom are very familiar with the company’s products!) to name their favorite ice cream flavor released since the beginning of 2017.