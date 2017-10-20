WEDDINGS
10/20/2017 06:27 pm ET

20 Heartwarming Proposal Stories That Are Sure To Lift Your Spirits

There’s nothing quite like a marriage proposal to fill you up with warm and fuzzies.

To that end, we collected 20 super sweet proposals to give you the happy cry you didn’t know you needed. And who knows: These stories may just inspire your own proposal one day.

For Years, He Hid Notes For Her Around The World. This Was The Last One

By Suzy Strutner
Austin Mann and Esther Havens are travel photographers whose work takes them around the world. When the couple travels separately, they often hide notes for each other at airport Starbucks coffee shops. In May, Austin left the biggest note of all: a love letter, which he followed up with a seriously sweet proposal.
Starbucks

This Woman Spent 2 Years Planning A Picture-Perfect Proposal In Prague

By Kelsey Borresen
When a travel blogger plans a proposal, you better believe the location is going to be spectacular. 
Sarah Stein for Flytographer

This Guy's Disneyland Proposal Will Take You To A Whole New World

By Kelsey Borresen
If you want to marry a Disney lover, you must plan a proposal fit for a princess. And that’s exactly what Curran Wong did when popped the question to his very own Princess Jasmine (a.k.a. Shari Hakim) at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
YouTube

College Football Player And His Teammates Pull Off Winning Proposal

By Kelsey Borresen
Samford University linebacker Deion Pierre popped the question to girlfriend Jasmine Henderson after the team’s 55-21 victory against Virginia Military Institute. Pierre’s teammates gathered around Henderson, holding roses and singing along to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” before he got down on bended knee in the middle of the field.
Samford University Athletics

This Guy And His Dodgeball Team Pulled Off An Epic Flash Mob Proposal

By Kelsey Borresen
When Mike DiMeo was planning a proposal for his boyfriend Angelo Bartic, he knew something simple and low-key wouldn’t cut it. So he decided on a surprise flash mob proposal, which was organized and executed with help from 40 of the couple’s dodgeball league teammates. 
Mike DiMeo

This Man's Romantic Rooftop Proposal Was 3 Years In The Making

By Kelsey Borresen
At first, Rachel Jordan thought she was there for a romantic couple’s photo shoot. But what her boyfriend had in store was even more romantic ― a proposal he had been saving up for for three years.
Myron Rogan Photography/Instagram

Guy Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal And Wedding On The Same Day

By Kelsey Borresen
September 16 was a day Catie Bossard will never, ever forget. Her boyfriend Zach Baldwin proposed to her during a weekend getaway in Vail, Colorado. Moments later he outdid himself when he revealed that he had also planned a wedding for that very day (yes, you read that right!) with the help of their family and friends.  
Landon Momberg

These Grooms Got Engaged After An Amazing Performance At NYC Pride

By Carolin Lehmann
Couple John Rabbia and Michael Richman are both members of the Flaggots, an LGBT color guard troop. So it’s only fitting that Rabbia would propose following a Flaggots performance during NYC Pride. “I wanted to propose to Michael the same way that we met: spinning flags at Pride,” Rabbia told HuffPost. 
Facebook

#ForeverDuncan Is The Black Love Story We Need To See Right Now

By Taryn Finley
Alfred Duncan gave his girlfriend the surprise of her life when he pulled off a proposal and wedding, including her family and friends, all without her knowledge and within a five-hour span.
Katisha Smittick

Adorable First Graders Made Their Teacher's Proposal One For The Books

By Kelsey Borresen
Samuel Nalbandian proposed to his teacher girlfriend Jennifer Lai at Global Education Academy 2 in Los Angeles surrounded by her first grade students. "They were extremely giddy and squealing with excitement, and of course some of them covered their eyes when we kissed," Jennifer told HuffPost.
Eric Nguyen | Jessica Lai

Woman Goes All Out With Scavenger Hunt Proposal For Boyfriend

By Kelsey Borresen
For the last year, Kieran Gregg had a running joke with her boyfriend that she was going to be the one to propose. On Feb. 29, 2016, she made it happen — keeping with a longstanding Irish folklore tradition of women proposing to men on Leap Day.
Laureen Carruthers Photography

'Harry Potter' Fan Proposes To Boyfriend With Custom Golden Snitch

By Carolin Lehmann
Derrick Walker proposed to his boyfriend of over four years, Garrett Galvan, with a custom-made Golden Snitch ring box in front of Hogwarts Castle at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida. Derrick had the words “I open at the close” engraved on the Snitch to mimic the one that Dumbledore left Harry Potter upon his death
Derrick Walker

This 'Friends'-Inspired Marriage Proposal Will Warm Your 90s-Loving Heart

By Kelsey Borresen
One man found the perfect way to say “I’ll be there for you!” to his “Friends”-obsessed girlfriend — with a marriage proposal inspired by the beloved sitcom.
The London Photographer

Watch A Giddy LeToya Luckett Tell Her Surprise Engagement Story And Just TRY Not To Smile

By Lisa Capretto
LeToya Luckett details the unforgettable evening, which we know was supposed to be a surprise birthday she’d been planning for her now-fiancé, Tommicus Walker. Instead, Walker gave Luckett a surprise of his own by popping the question in front of the couple’s family and friends.
OWN

This Couple's Splash Mountain Proposal Is A Disney Fantasy Come True

By Curtis M. Wong
“We are big Disney park fans, and now every time we go we’ll be reminded of that one time I proposed and he said yes,” Eugene Williams told HuffPost. “My fiancé means a lot to me and seeing the joy on his face when he saw the photo was priceless.”
Eugene Williams

Man Finds A Way To Ask Fiancée's Late Father For His Blessing

By Kelsey Borresen
“I think Greg always knew we would end up together, but I still wanted to formally ask for his permission.”
Tyler Shelton/YouTube

ABC Reporter's Proposal To His Boyfriend in Paris Was Absolutely Magical

By Curtis M. Wong
It was a scene from a storybook when ABC News reporter Gio Benitez proposed to his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario. The extremely photogenic couple’s Instagram snaps show Benitez dropping to one knee in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and, later, showing off matching engagement bands
Paris Photographer Pierre Torset

This Flipbook Proposal Adorably Imagines A Couple's Life In Reverse

By Kelsey Borresen
Could this flipbook marriage proposal be any flippin’ cuter? We didn’t think so.
The Flippist

Police Officer Says Yes After Girlfriend Proposes During London Pride Parade

By Rebecca Shapiro
There were lots of happy tears.
BTP

Man Interrupts Weather Report To Ask Girlfriend An Important Question

By Ryan Grenoble
Here’s hoping these two only have clear skies ahead.
MULTIMEDIOS

