20 Heartwarming Proposal Stories That Are Sure To Lift Your Spirits

There’s nothing quite like a marriage proposal to fill you up with warm and fuzzies.
To that end, we collected 20 super sweet proposals to give you the happy cry you didn’t know you needed. And who knows: These stories may just inspire your own proposal one day.
For Years, He Hid Notes For Her Around The World. This Was The Last One
Austin Mann and Esther Havens are travel photographers whose work takes them around the world. When the couple travels separately, they often hide notes for each other at airport Starbucks coffee shops. In May, Austin left the biggest note of all: a love letter, which he followed up with a seriously sweet proposal.
Starbucks
This Woman Spent 2 Years Planning A Picture-Perfect Proposal In Prague
When a travel blogger plans a proposal, you better believe the location is going to be spectacular.
Sarah Stein for Flytographer
This Guy's Disneyland Proposal Will Take You To A Whole New World
If you want to marry a Disney lover, you must plan a proposal fit for a princess. And that’s exactly what Curran Wong did when popped the question to his very own Princess Jasmine (a.k.a. Shari Hakim) at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
YouTube
College Football Player And His Teammates Pull Off Winning Proposal
Samford University linebacker Deion Pierre popped the question to girlfriend Jasmine Henderson after the team’s 55-21 victory against Virginia Military Institute. Pierre’s teammates gathered around Henderson, holding roses and singing along to Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” before he got down on bended knee in the middle of the field.
Samford University Athletics
This Guy And His Dodgeball Team Pulled Off An Epic Flash Mob Proposal
When Mike DiMeo was planning a proposal for his boyfriend Angelo Bartic, he knew something simple and low-key wouldn’t cut it. So he decided on a surprise flash mob proposal, which was organized and executed with help from 40 of the couple’s dodgeball league teammates.
Mike DiMeo
Guy Surprises Girlfriend With Proposal And Wedding On The Same Day
September 16 was a day Catie Bossard will never, ever forget. Her boyfriend Zach Baldwin proposed to her during a weekend getaway in Vail, Colorado. Moments later he outdid himself when he revealed that he had also planned a wedding for that very day (yes, you read that right!) with the help of their family and friends.
Landon Momberg
These Grooms Got Engaged After An Amazing Performance At NYC Pride
Couple John Rabbia and Michael Richman are both members of the Flaggots, an LGBT color guard troop. So it’s only fitting that Rabbia would propose following a Flaggots performance during NYC Pride. “I wanted to propose to Michael the same way that we met: spinning flags at Pride,” Rabbia told HuffPost.
Adorable First Graders Made Their Teacher's Proposal One For The Books
Eric Nguyen | Jessica Lai
Woman Goes All Out With Scavenger Hunt Proposal For Boyfriend
For the last year, Kieran Gregg had a running joke with her boyfriend that she was going to be the one to propose. On Feb. 29, 2016, she made it happen — keeping with a longstanding Irish folklore tradition of women proposing to men on Leap Day.
Laureen Carruthers Photography
'Harry Potter' Fan Proposes To Boyfriend With Custom Golden Snitch
Derrick Walker proposed to his boyfriend of over four years, Garrett Galvan, with a custom-made Golden Snitch ring box in front of Hogwarts Castle at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando, Florida. Derrick had the words “I open at the close” engraved on the Snitch to mimic the one that Dumbledore left Harry Potter upon his death.
Derrick Walker
This 'Friends'-Inspired Marriage Proposal Will Warm Your 90s-Loving Heart
One man found the perfect way to say “I’ll be there for you!” to his “Friends”-obsessed girlfriend — with a marriage proposal inspired by the beloved sitcom.
The London Photographer
Watch A Giddy LeToya Luckett Tell Her Surprise Engagement Story And Just TRY Not To Smile
LeToya Luckett details the unforgettable evening, which we know was supposed to be a surprise birthday she’d been planning for her now-fiancé, Tommicus Walker. Instead, Walker gave Luckett a surprise of his own by popping the question in front of the couple’s family and friends.
OWN
This Couple's Splash Mountain Proposal Is A Disney Fantasy Come True
Eugene Williams
ABC Reporter's Proposal To His Boyfriend in Paris Was Absolutely Magical
It was a scene from a storybook when ABC News reporter Gio Benitez proposed to his boyfriend, Tommy DiDario. The extremely photogenic couple’s Instagram snaps show Benitez dropping to one knee in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower and, later, showing off matching engagement bands.
Paris Photographer Pierre Torset
