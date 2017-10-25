More And More Brands Announce They Won't Work With Terry Richardson

“Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories,” a representative for Richardson told HuffPost on Tuesday. “He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

For years, Richardson has been accused of sexual harassment and assault for allegedly stripping naked in front of models, asking them to touch his genitals and make tea out of their tampons, offering Vogue shoots for sex and putting his penis into model’s mouths. Richardson has denied the accusations.

While models like Coca Rocha and outlets like Vogue said they wouldn’t work with Richardson after the initial allegations years ago, he’s continued to find work and land major gigs. He shot Kate Hudson for Harper’s Bazaar, photographed Kylie Jenner for her 2017 calendar and recently shot Emilia Clarke for the August 2017 cover of Vogue China.

As more women come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against film producer Harvey Weinstein and other prominent figures, such as celebrity chef John Besh, Richardson’s day as a fashion photographer may be numbered.