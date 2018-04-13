Trump Orders Strikes On Syria In Retaliation For Chemical Attack

President Donald Trump ordered military strikes on Syria in response to a deadly chemical weapons attack on the town of Douma.

Trump announced in a Friday night press conference that a combined operation in collaboration with France and the United Kingdom was underway.

“The purpose of our actions tonight is to establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread and use of chemical weapons. We are prepared to sustain this response until the Syrian regime stops its use of prohibited chemical agents,” Trump told the American people.

The president detailed that the coordinated strikes would hit targets associated with the Syrian regime’s chemical weapon capabilities.

“The fact of this attack should surprise no-one,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement on Friday. “The Syrian Regime has a history of using chemical weapons against its own people in the most cruel and abhorrent way .... This persistent pattern of behavior must be stopped ― not just to protect innocent people in Syria from the horrific deaths and casualties caused by chemical weapons, but also because we cannot allow the erosion of the international norm that prevents the use of these weapons.”

Minutes after Trump’s announcement, journalists from Reuters and The Associated Press reported hearing loud blasts over Damascus, the Syrian capital.

Alex Wong via Getty Images Defense Secretary Jim Mattis briefs members of the media on the Syria airstrikes at the Pentagon on Friday night.

The trilateral operation started about 9 p.m. EDT and focused on targets associated with the Syrian regime’s chemical weapon program, Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed in a Friday night news conference. The wave of airstrikes hit a scientific research center in the greater Damascus area, a chemical weapon storage facility west of Homs and a weapon storage facility and a command post close to the facility near Homs.

The U.S. military detected Syrian surface-to-air missile activity in response. There was no indication of U.S. losses in the strikes Friday evening, Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis noted.

Friday evening’s actions were a response to a chemical weapon attack on the town of Douma, in eastern Ghouta, last Saturday. The attack killed at least 70 people and rebel fighters were forced to relinquish control of the town to forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad shortly after.

Although Damascus, Moscow and Tehran still deny that the chemical attack was Assad’s doing, U.S. officials say they have intelligence proving a chemical attack did occur and that U.S. and foreign intelligence indicate the Syrian government was behind the attack. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, meanwhile, confirmed Tuesday it was sending a fact-finding mission to investigate the attack in Syria.

Trump had called the weekend attack “sick” and “atrocious,” and said Syria and its allies Russia and Iran would “pay a price.”

On Friday, Trump once again called out Assad’s allies. “To Iran and Russia I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of men women and children? The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep. ... Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilized nations as a source for stability and peace.

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images A Syrian child receives medical treatment after the alleged gas attack on Douma, April 8, 2018.

Russia, which claimed Monday it was being “unpardonably threatened” by the U.S., warned it planned to shoot down any U.S. missiles headed for Syria. An Iranian official, touring eastern Ghouta on Wednesday, also promised the country would stand by its ally.

But Mattis said Friday that the U.S. had not detected any retaliatory action from Russia or Iran. Dunford said the U.S. had identified its targets to mitigate the risks of Russian forces being involved, but the U.S. military did not coordinate Friday’s operation with the Russians nor did it notify them beforehand.

Syrian government forces had taken precautions at military bases throughout the week in anticipation of possible strikes. There were reports that various air bases had been evacuated.

Omar Sanadiki / Reuters A member of the Syrian forces of President Bashar Assad stands guard near destroyed buildings in Jobar, eastern Ghouta, on April 2.

Trump ordered cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base almost exactly one year ago following a chemical attack on civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhoun that the U.S. blamed on Assad. Experts said the U.S. retaliation last year did little to deter Assad’s campaign against his own people.

U.S. military leaders stressed on Friday that the new operation was much broader in scope and was aimed at debilitating Assad’s chemical weapon program in the long run.

It remains unclear, however, whether the latest strikes will be able to convince Assad and his powerful supporters that they must reconsider their approach.

In his efforts to sustain his rule and return Syria to his control, Assad has adopted a winner-takes-all strategy that can bear any cost regardless of international condemnation. More than 1,000 people have been killed in eastern Ghouta in the past two weeks, according to Doctors Without Borders. The United Nations refugee agency estimates that more than 133,000 people have fled the region near Damascus in the past month.

Both Russia and Iran are likely to continue their support of Assad. Their presence deters broader international action by raising the prospect of a major escalation.

The chief U.S. partner in the country, the Syrian Kurdish militia known as the YPG, remains uncertain about American intentions. And U.S. work on reconstruction to prevent the return of ISIS is ongoing but could turn off any time.

Former President Barack Obama, now remembered for promising military action if Assad crossed the “red line” of using chemical weapons, contemplated a strike in 2013. But Obama sought congressional approval and the strike never happened.

“If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago!” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Animal Assad would have been history!”

Trump’s retaliation further muddies his own approach to Syria. Just last week, he floated the possibility of imminently withdrawing the 2,000 U.S. troops stationed in the country. His own top military advisers, meanwhile, offered a contradictory message, implying that the U.S. still has plenty to do to root out the self-described Islamic State.

This article has been updated with information from a Pentagon briefing.