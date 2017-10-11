These Are The Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein

Dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual assault and harassment against film executive Harvey Weinstein in the days since The New York Times and The New Yorker first published their bombshell reports.
The accusations recount similar patterns of abuse by the film mogul, including inviting women to private rooms, pleading with them for massages or to watch him masturbate and even forcing them into sex acts.
These are the women who have come forward so far:
Heather Graham
Heather Graham Says Weinstein Implied She Had To Trade Sex For A Film Role
In a column for Variety published Tuesday, actress Heather Graham said that Harvey Weinstein once called her into his office and appeared to suggest she have sex with him in exchange for a role in one of his movies in the early 2000s.
Luke MacGregor / Reuters
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow told The New York Times that she was just 22 when Weinstein scheduled a meeting with her in his hotel room. Weinstein attempted to massage her and invited her into the bedroom, at which point she left. She recalled thinking: “I thought you were my Uncle Harvey,” saying she'd formerly seen him as a mentor.
Jonathan Alcorn / Reuters
Romola Garai
British Actress Reveals 'Humiliating' Encounter With Harvey Weinstein
Describing the experience as “humiliating” and “extremely problematic,” Romola Garai said that the Hollywood mogul invited her to his hotel room for an audition and answered the door in his bathrobe.
Garai said that she felt “violated” by Weinstein, who was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8 in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations.
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie told The New York Times that, during the 1999 release of “Playing by Heart,” Weinstein made unwanted sexual advances on her in a hotel room, which she rejected. “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie said in an email to the Times. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”
Press Association Images
Asia Argento
A New Yorker report contains claims that Weinstein “forcibly performed oral sex" on actress and director Asia Argento. The incident reportedly led to a series of complicated sexual encounters, which Argento said brought her “back to the little girl that I was when I was 21.” She added: “When I see him, it makes me feel little and stupid and weak. ... After the rape, he won.”
Dominique Charriau/WireImage via Getty Images
Rose McGowan
A New York Times article reported that actress Rose McGowan received a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein in 1997 after “an episode in a hotel room during the Sundance Film Festival.” McGowan declined to comment for the Times’ report (some have speculated that she kept mum because her settlement may have involved a non-disclosure agreement). Talk that she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein has circulated since at least 2016, when McGowan tweeted about being “raped” by a studio executive.
Todd Williamson via Getty Images
Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino, who worked with Weinstein on several films, told The New Yorker that the film executive sexually harassed her on multiple occasions. In 1995, she said, she was in a hotel room with Weinstein when he started chasing her around and trying to massage her. A few weeks later he called her in the middle of the night and said he was coming to her apartment. “I freaked out,” she said, and called a male friend to ask him to come over and pose as her boyfriend. Weinstein arrived before the friend. “I opened the door terrified, brandishing my twenty-pound Chihuahua mix in front of me, as though that would do any good.” Sorvino said she told Weinstein her “boyfriend” was coming over, at which point he became dispirited and left.
David Livingston via Getty Images
Emma de Caunes
French actress Emma de Caunes reported that Weinstein once asked her to his hotel room on the pretense of looking at a book that was soon to be made into a film, and for which she could potentially be considered for the lead, she told The New Yorker. Weinstein came out of the bathroom naked and with an erection and tried to persuade her to have sex with him. “I was very petrified,” de Caunes said. “But I didn’t want to show him that I was petrified, because I could feel that the more I was freaking out, the more he was excited.” As she was leaving, she recalled, Weinstein said: “We haven’t done anything! It’s like being in a Walt Disney movie!” “I looked at him and I said — it took all my courage— but I said, ‘I’ve always hated Walt Disney movies.’ And then I left,” de Caunes told The New Yorker. “I slammed the door.”
Francois G. Durand/WireImage via Getty Images
Rosanna Arquette
Actress and director Rosanna Arquette told The New York Times that Weinstein lured her to his hotel room in the 1990s with the promise of picking up a script for a potential role. Arquette found the film executive in a bathrobe, and Weinstein then asked her for a massage and tried to force her hand on his crotch when she refused. “Rosanna, you’re making a big mistake,” he told her, Arquette said. She recalled responding: “I’m not that girl. I will never be that girl."
Danny Moloshok / Reuters
Jessica Barth
Jessica Barth told The New Yorker that Weinstein invited her to his Beverly Hills hotel room for a business meeting in 2011. He claimed he wanted privacy to “talk career stuff,” she recounted. In the room, he demanded a naked massage in bed. “So, what would happen if, say, we’re having some champagne and I take my clothes off and you give me a massage?” he asked her, she recounted. She said she told him: “‘That’s not going to happen.”
Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images
Lauren Sivan
Journalist Lauren Sivan told HuffPost that she met Weinstein at Cipriani, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, in 2007 and later rode with him and others to a club in which Weinstein was an investor. He asked her to join him on a tour of its restaurant downstairs, she said, and in an area closed to the public he tried to kiss her. Weinstein then exposed himself to Sivan and began to masturbate, ejaculating into a potted plant, she said.
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
Lisa Campbell
British writer Liza Campbell told The Sunday Times that Weinstein once invited her to his hotel room for a business meeting. She said there were initially others in the room who then seemed to “vanish” when she arrived. After talking for a few moments, Weinstein reportedly went into the bathroom and started drawing a bath. “What do you say we both jump in the bath? Come on, it’ll be fun. We can drink champagne. You can soap me — whaddaya say?” she says he told her. “‘If you come back into this room with no clothes on I’m going to fucking lose my temper,’” she recalled telling him before leaving the hotel.
Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock
Cara Delevigne
Actress and model Cara Delevigne shared her Weinstein story on Instagram on Wednesday. “When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media,” Delevingne, who has been open about being bisexual, said. A year or two after that call, she said, she met with Weinstein about a film role in a hotel and he invited her up to his room, she said. “When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe,” she said. “He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing.” After attempting to use singing as a distraction, she said she had to leave. Weinstein allegedly walked her to the door and “tried to kiss me on the lips.”
PATRICK KOVARIK via Getty Images
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd told The New York Times that Weinstein lured her to his room at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel, where she found him dressed in a bathrobe. Weinstein then reportedly asked if he could massage her or whether she would agree to watch him shower. “How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?” she recalled thinking.
Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Lea Seydoux
Actress Lea Seydoux said that she and Weinstein were both in Paris attending a fashion show when he insisted they meet in his hotel room. “We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me,” Seydoux told The Guardian. “All throughout the evening, he flirted and stared at me as if I was a piece of meat. It was hard to say no because he’s so powerful. I’m an actress and he’s a producer.”
Hannah Mckay / Reuters
Louisette Geiss
Louisette Geiss, a former actress who once met with Harvey Weinstein to discuss her screenwriting, said at a news conference in Los Angeles that the film producer assaulted her in 2008. Geiss said she was at the Sundance Film Festival when Weinstein approached her about a film she was pitching. Weinstein invited her to his office, she said, then went into the bathroom and emerged in a bathrobe. Geiss said Weinstein had his penis out, went into a hot tub and began masturbating. “I was obviously nervous and he just kept asking me to watch him masturbate,” she said. “He quickly got out of tub and grabbed my forearm as I tried to grab my purse, leading me to the bathroom and pleading with me to just watch him masturbate.” Weinstein allegedly said if she stayed and watched, he would greenlight her pitched script. “I pulled it together and quickly exited,” she said.
Emma McIntyre via Getty Images
Katherine Kendall
Actress Katherine Kendall told The New York Times that in 1993 Weinstein asked if they could go by his apartment after a meeting. After an hour of chatting, Kendall said, Weinstein went into the bathroom and came out wearing a robe and asked for a massage. “Everybody does it,” he said, according to Kendall. When she refused, Kendall said, he took off the robe and proceeded to chase her around the apartment. “He literally chased me. He wouldn’t let me pass him to get to the door.” Weinstein asked her to show him her breasts, which she refused to do, she said.
Niche Media/WireImage via Getty Images
Judith Godreche
French actress Judith Godrèche told The New York Times that Weinstein invited her to breakfast at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the 1996 Cannes Film Festival. The film executive then invited Godrèche, who was 24 at the time, up to his room to discuss a film she had starred in and which Weinstein had just acquired, she said. “I was so naïve and unprepared,” she said. Weinstein tried to give her a massage, saying it was an American custom. “The next thing I know, he’s pressing against me and pulling off my sweater." She said she managed to get away and left the room.
Todd Williamson/WireImage via Getty Images
Dawn Dunning
Dawn Dunning said she was invited to a Manhattan hotel for a business meeting with Weinstein in 2003. Dunning was an aspiring actress at the time and said Weinstein’s assistant told her the film executive was running late and that she could wait in his suite. But when she got upstairs, Dunning told The New York Times, Weinstein was in a bathrobe and said she could be in his films only if she had three-way sex with him. “You’ll never make it in this business,” she said he told her. “This is how the business works.” Dunning decided not to pursue acting and became a costume designer.
Michael Stewart via Getty Images
Zoe Brock
Zoe Brock, a model from New Zealand, wrote a blog post that she once had to lock herself in a bathroom as Weinstein tried to force himself on her. Brock said she met the film executive at the Cannes Film Festival and unwittingly found herself alone in a hotel suite with him after attending several parties as part of a large group. (Brock said she had been told others would be arriving, but they never did.) Weinstein reportedly advanced, naked, on Brock and tried to give her a massage, at which point she retreated to the bathroom. She wrote: “I came out of the bathroom and found him sitting on his bed, wearing a bathrobe, crying. ‘You don’t like me because I’m fat.’ He whimpered. ‘Are you serious?’ I yelled.”
Zoe Brock/Twitter
Ambra Battilana Gutierrez
The New Yorker reported that Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, a Filipina-Italian model, went to Weinstein’s office in Tribeca in 2015 to show him her modeling portfolio. Weinstein reportedly asked her if her breasts were real and then, she later told officers of the New York Police Department Special Victims Division, the film executive jumped toward her, groped her breasts and tried to put his hand up her skirt. Gutierrez filed a report with the NYPD, which led to a sting operation inr which she wore a wire in an “attempt to extract a confession or incriminating statement” from Weinstein. The resulting audio can be heard on HuffPost.
Pier Marco Tacca via Getty Images
