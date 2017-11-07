HOME
11/07/2017 01:01 pm ET Updated 1 hour ago

Holiday Gifts For Friends

19 Hilarious White Elephant Gifts That Are So Bad, They're Good

By Abigail Williams
And all for under $30!
IdolLeisure Etsy

30 Truly Spectacular Gag Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

By Kyli Singh and Abigail Williams
This year, give the gift of laughter.
Amazon

14 Purrfect Gifts For Cat Lovers

By Minou Clark
Merry Catmas! 😽😸
Etsy

15 Gifts For Wine Lovers That Aren't Monogrammed Wine Glasses

By Amanda Pena
"Keep your friends close, and your wine glass closer" 🍷
Etsy

The 31 Best Non-Book Gifts For Book Lovers

By Claire Fallon
What to get for your friend who has every book.
HuffPost

30 Gifts That Every Coffee Lover Will Appreciate

By Abigail Williams
For everyone in a long-term, committed relationship with caffeine.
David Olenick Society6

Christine Liang
Global SEO Manager
